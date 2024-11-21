Don't be a turkey -- join Utah Food Bank for this year's Utah Human Race

2024 will be the 19th annual Utah Human Race.

It's always held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 28 this year.

It's one of the biggest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting Utah Food bank.

They're hoping to have 4,000 participants this year, all running with an attitude of gratitude.

That would have a huge impact on the 415,000 Utahns facing hunger in our state. Support is more critical than ever with inflation and the high costs of living.

That means 1 in 6 Utah children will likely miss a meal today, due to lack of resources.

All ages and speeds are welcome. It is being held at 8am at the Sandy Promenade, close to The Shops at South Town and Target.

You can register online (there is no same-day registration) for $30 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K and costumes are highly encouraged.

For more information visit UtahHumanRace.organd UtahFoodBank.org.

