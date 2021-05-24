Don't bother with the box: Make this sheet cake recipe from scratch!

Smith's Chef Jeff says everyone loves the Texas chocolate sheet cake. But this recipe is a twist on the original -- because it's peanut butter.

Peanut Butter Texas Sheet Cake

For the cake:

1 c. water, room temperature

2 sticks butter, melted

1/2 c. peanut butter, melted

2 c. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1/2 c. buttermilk

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

2 c. flour

For the frosting:

1 stick butter, softened

1/4 c. creamy peanut butter

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

6 Tbsp. buttermilk

1 tsp. vanilla

4 c. powdered sugar

Directions

1. Start the cake by preheating your oven to 350. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Coat the parchment lined pan with non-stick spray. Add a tbsp. of flour and tilt the pan to evenly spread the flour over the pan.

2. In a microwave safe bowl, add the water, peanut butter, and butter and cook until the butter is melted. Use an electric hand mixer to combine. Add the sugar and vanilla and mix to combine. Let cool for 5 minutes.

3. Mix in the eggs one at a time followed by the buttermilk. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda.

4. Add half of the flour mixture and mix until combined. Add the rest of the flour mixture and mix until smooth. Evenly pour the batter in the prepared pan. Place in the oven to bake 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool 20-30 minutes.

5. Make the glaze by adding the butter, peanut butter, and brown sugar in a microwave safe bowl. Cook for 1 minute, remove and mix, and then cook 1 more minute. Add the powdered sugar to a large bowl. Create a well in the middle and add the buttermilk, vanilla, followed by the peanut butter mixture. Mix with a whisk or hand mixer until combined. If it seems too thick, add a little water or milk and mix until desired consistency is achieved.

6. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake. Cut into squares and enjoy!

