Don't fall for scams in the new year

Perhaps you or your parents received a new device over the holidays.

The experts at Check Point Security, the leaders at cyber security solutions, say it is imperative users make sure all tech gifts this past Christmas bring only happiness and do not sneak intruders into their homes.

Here's what is suggested when setting up a device.



Use strong passwords

Install firewalls and update devices

Use a VPN whenever possible

Enable suspicious event notification mechanism

Eliminate unused IoT devices

Pete Nicoletti, from Check Point Security, also suggests high-tech kids and others should reach out and talk with their parents to discuss how to spot a scam and what to do if a scam is attempted.

"Parents might feel awkward and hesitant to discuss a scam," he says, "making it essential to address the issue before they fall victim to it."

Gifts such as watches that track heart rate and health, home automation locks, and many more are devices pron to scams.

"This could be a valuable family conversation during your next dinner," Pete said. "Take advantage of the Elder Abuse hotlines available in each state to seek assistance."

Other cyber safety tips include:



Multifactor authentication

Set this up for all important accounts and especially for your email administration. Make sure your smart phone can get SMS text and/or email for password change modifications.

Watch for changes

Configure your accounts to notify you of changes and follow up if you see an alert. If you see a change you did not initiate, immediately address!

Keep Patched and use AntiVirus

Make sure your computer and phone is secure, add antivirus tools and scan routinely. Use a free Anti-Virus/Anti-malware tool like Zone Alarm: www.zonealarm.com



According to Check Point Security data, it is anticipated that connected IoT devices will amass $41.6 million in sales devices by 2025.

