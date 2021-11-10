Don't forget about the animals this holiday season

IFA Country Stores is teaming up with Purina, Hill's Science Diet and Victor to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.

And, you can help with their Furriends Animal Food Drive through November 13, 2021.

Pick up any 40-50 pound bag of livestock feed or pet food at a IFA Country Store. For every 10 bags sold, they will donate one bag of food or feed.

Or, you can add $1 or more to any in-store purchase in donation.

IFA feed is locally milled. They operate four feed mills and produce over a quarter million tons a year. They produce feed for nearly any species, from backyard chickens to commercial livestock operations.

IFA places great emphasis on quality and strives to meet the needs of their local customers. You can always talk to one of their feed and nutrition experts in store.

Visit IFACountryStores.com for store locations and more food drive details.