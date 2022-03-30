Don't forget "SPF" when getting your yard ready for Spring: Sprinklers, Prepping & Fertilizer

It's time to get your yard ready for Spring!

Dustin Oyler with Ace says remember "SPF" when it comes to getting ready.

S for Sprinklers - you'll want to check your sprinkler heads and lines to make sure nothing froze over the weekend. Ace has a good selection to fix sprinkler heads, tubing and more.

P for Prepping - it's important to prep the ground to be ready when everything thaws. That includes putting mulch down in the flower beds to keep the weeds down before planting begins. Also, prepping your lawn.

That brings us to F for Fertilizer - now is the time to do "Step 1" fertilizers. Ace carries their own brand and Scott's, which are both formulated for the area we live in. Step 1 will help keep crab grass at bay, and then Steps 2, 3 & 4 will follow throughout the Spring, Summer and Fall.

