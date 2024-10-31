Don't have a Halloween costume? Here are some ideas you can find in your closet

If you're panicking because you don't have a Halloween costume yet -- don't fret!

Fashion Coach and Personal Stylist Dani Slaugh joined us with some ideas you can find in your closet.

Dad Joke

Do you have a white t-shirt? A decent knowledge of corny jokes? Write them down on a big t-shirt, barrel jeans work great here as well, add a pillow (unless you have a baby bump), maybe a mustache and trucker hat and you're all set to be classic dad joke.

Mime

If you prefer to be understated, and not have to talk much, this one is perfect for you.

Black and white striped tee? Black yoga pants? Turn it into a mime costume with white gloves from the dollar store, black and white face paint and maybe a beret. Ballet flats work great if you have them and voilà!

Fly Guy

Wear your black pants, black shirt, and glasses. Go and grab some foam core from the grocery store and this fly guy costume is all yours! Dani says, "This was one of my kid's favorite books because the fly would talk your ear off - it always sounded like buzzzzz." Here's a link to the book if you're in what all the buzz surrounding Fly Guy is all about.

Cheetah

Fuzzy sweater and/or anything animal print - just get yourself some ears and take a walk on the wild side. This one is subtle, tried and true and never fails. Feel free to add a tail or a hunter (below).

Hunter

Dani says, "One of the Fall trends I'm seeing is a barn coat. Add a newsboy cap, shirt and tie, simple pants and tall boots (wellies will do brilliantly). This one is great if you have a hunting dog as an accessory, and a Nerf gun wouldn't hurt."

You can find more from Dani at StyleByDani.com and on Instagram @Stylebydanithtegirl.