Don't have plans this weekend? Here are some ideas!

Harper Grace is one of the fastest rising stars in country music today and she's putting together a brand new tour. You may remember her from American Idol, and Harper says she's dreamed of performing and singing since she was a little girl. If all goes well, Harper says she'll make it to Utah.

With warmer summer-like weather here this weekend, it might be nice to sit back and enjoy a good read. Tony chatted with Percy Jackson author and co-writer about their newest novel titled "The Sun and the Star". You can find the book in stores and online now.

In theaters this weekend is the 10th time around the track for the "Fast" franchise. It's looking like the end of the road for Dom Toretto as he and his family and targeted by the vengeful son of a drug kingpin. Tony says, "After an exciting opening sequence, "Fast X" is just more of the same. The same action, the same plot and the same lack of connection with the audience." But, because of the opening scene, Tony's elevating his grade of the movie to a "C". "Fast X" is rated PG-13.

If you'd like to have a chance at a family VIP Pass for 4 to a special screening of "The Little Mermaid", log onto screenchatter.com.

