Don't hibernate during the winter – get outside and be active at Alta Resort

Jenny Hardman went to Alta Resort on a gorgeous bluebird day to learn about the Ski with a Ranger program provided by the Cottonwood Canyon Foundation.

It's a great way to get outside, be active and learn about our beautiful state.

While you ski with the ranger you will learn about Sustainability efforts, including the ecology and geology of Albion Basin, ways to protect the environment, and about our watershed and the importance to clean drinking water.

Not a skier, don't worry.. they have programs with rangers for snowboarding, snowshoeing and hiking!

For more information go to Ski with a Ranger and for more programs go to Cottonwood Canyon Foundation.