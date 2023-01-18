Watch Now
Don't hibernate during the winter – get outside and be active at Alta Resort

Healthier Together: Ski with a Ranger.
Don't hibernate during the winter months -- get out and get active at Alta.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 15:52:37-05

Your mental well-being matters as much as your physical well-being and that's why Regence encourages people to live their best life.

Jenny Hardman went to Alta Resort on a gorgeous bluebird day to learn about the Ski with a Ranger program provided by the Cottonwood Canyon Foundation.

It's a great way to get outside, be active and learn about our beautiful state.

While you ski with the ranger you will learn about Sustainability efforts, including the ecology and geology of Albion Basin, ways to protect the environment, and about our watershed and the importance to clean drinking water.

Not a skier, don't worry.. they have programs with rangers for snowboarding, snowshoeing and hiking!

For more information go to Ski with a Ranger and for more programs go to Cottonwood Canyon Foundation.

