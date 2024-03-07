Don't Kill Your New Trees: Proper Planting Explained

It's almost spring, that means you're probably sprucing up your yard. And, if tree planting is on your list -- you can learn what and how to plant properly at the Salt Lake Home and Garden Show.

James Batton, "The Arborist" will be explaining how to select the best tree to plant in your yard, how to conserve water and how to pick the right professional to work on your landscape.

James is a consulting horticulturist, teacher and YouTube host. He helps people understand how gardening in Utah is different than anywhere else in the United States.

James will be on the Garden Stage on:

Friday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2024 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted online advanced price available through March 7, 2024. Opening day online price is same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 8, 2024.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.