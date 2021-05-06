Don't leave extra money sitting in your driveway! You could rent out your RV for some extra cash.

Do you own an RV? Is it not getting used as much as you'd like?

Maddi Bourgerie from RVshare says there are tons of people who would pay to rent your vehicle.

RVshare.com connects RV owners with people looking to rent. They list anything from travel trailers to Class A motorhomes.

Depending on the make and model, Maddi says RV owners can make up to $60k a year.

You are in control of your rental, which means you set your own rental prices and how many nights a renter can take your RV.

You can find out more by visiting RVshare.com/list-your-RV.