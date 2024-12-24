Don't leave your fur babies out when it comes to Christmas treats!

This Holiday Puppy Dog Biscuits Recipe by Cooking with Ruthie is a festive edible gift for the fur-babies in your family!

Ingredients

2/3 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

2 large eggs

3 cups whole wheat flour

Directions

Preheat oven 350 degrees F.

Coat baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

Combine pumpkin, peanut butter, and eggs; mix well.

Add flour; mix until soft dough forms.

On a lightly floured work space, roll out dough to 1/4 inch thick, cut out shapes, place on prepared baking sheet.

Repeat until all the dough is processed.

Bake 20-25 minutes until lightly browned on the bottom.

Cool on rack.

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.