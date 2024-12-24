Watch Now
Don't leave your fur babies out when it comes to Christmas treats!

Holiday Puppy Dog Biscuits recipe
Don't leave your furry friends out of getting holiday treats!
This Holiday Puppy Dog Biscuits Recipe by Cooking with Ruthie is a festive edible gift for the fur-babies in your family!

Ingredients
2/3 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 large eggs
3 cups whole wheat flour

Directions
Preheat oven 350 degrees F.
Coat baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
Combine pumpkin, peanut butter, and eggs; mix well.
Add flour; mix until soft dough forms.
On a lightly floured work space, roll out dough to 1/4 inch thick, cut out shapes, place on prepared baking sheet.
Repeat until all the dough is processed.
Bake 20-25 minutes until lightly browned on the bottom.
Cool on rack.

