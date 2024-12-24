Don't leave your fur babies out when it comes to Christmas treats!

This Holiday Puppy Dog Biscuits Recipe by Cooking with Ruthie is a festive edible gift for the fur-babies in your family!
Ingredients
2/3 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 large eggs
3 cups whole wheat flour
Directions
Preheat oven 350 degrees F.
Coat baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
Combine pumpkin, peanut butter, and eggs; mix well.
Add flour; mix until soft dough forms.
On a lightly floured work space, roll out dough to 1/4 inch thick, cut out shapes, place on prepared baking sheet.
Repeat until all the dough is processed.
Bake 20-25 minutes until lightly browned on the bottom.
Cool on rack.
You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.