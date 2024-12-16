Don't let a respiratory illness ruin your holiday fun -- keep those bugs at bay!

During the winter months we see an increase in respiratory illnesses and it’s often tricky to determine exactly what it is and what we should do about it.

“These respiratory viruses are really good at spreading from person to person through coughs, through sneezes and from even touching surfaces around the house or in public,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah. “So, as it gets colder and we get indoors with more people and especially in the social holiday season, guess what? We’re going to get more colds and more respiratory viruses.”

Woodruff warns, “You might be getting more than just presents for Christmas this year.”

A balanced diet, exercise and regular sleep habits can help keep you and your family protected.

“Wash your hands frequently and if you’re sick or you know you’re around someone who’s sick, no one likes to do it, but wearing a mask can help,” said Woodruff.

Antiviral medication can help treat influenza and COVID-19, but Woodruff said to be careful what you take when you get sick – different ailments require different treatments.

“Taking antibiotics when you just have a common cold can be dangerous. And leads to the growth of resistant bacteria. So, it’s key to know that when you have a cold or even RSV, the flu or COVID, most people can actually be treated at home,” said Woodruff.

The best way to treat at home?

“Rest, rest, rest. After that is hydration, and you can control your symptoms like fever and pain with ibuprofen and Tylenol,” he said.

Woodruff warns against using over the counter cold medications for children under the age of 6.

“They contain sedating medications sometimes and that can lead to harm for our little ones, so be really careful and if you’re thinking about that for a child under 6, make sure to talk to your doctor,” he said.

So when do you know it’s the right time to turn to a doctor for help?

“If you feel like you’re having trouble breathing and your breathing is really fast or if you happen to have a home pulse oximeter, which some of us do now, and the reading is below 90 percent, that’s a time when you really need to get in touch with somebody,” said Woodruff.

Also, being aware of dehydration, dizziness and fever that lasts more than a few days. And don’t forget, telehealth visits are a good option that you can do right from the comfort of your home.