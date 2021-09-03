Don't let car trouble sideline your Labor Day Weekend plans

It's not too late to get your car checked for the Labor Day Weekend because the last thing you want is to have your plans sidelined by car trouble.

Budah stopped by AAMCO's Sandy location at 8950 South Sandy Parkway and talked with Todd Ashcroft.

All AAMCO Utah locations offer free vehicle courtesy checks to make sure you get to your destination and back home safely.

They'll do an overview of your entire vehicle, and also check out any concerns you may have. They also do a free A/C check to make sure your family stays cool.

AAMCO technicians are also experts in brake repair, car battery service, oil changes, car tune ups, electric repairs and more!

Right now they're offering 50 percent off their Safeguard transmission service as well.

Find the location closet to you at AAMCOutah.com.