Don't let fear keep you from getting your mammogram

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a good excuse to remind women of the importance of getting their regular exams like a mammogram. It’s something experts say could save your life.

Screening numbers in Utah have gone up in recent years from an all-time low of 51 percent of women who are eligible to get a mammogram to about 62 percent today.

But there are still an estimated 30-thousand women in the state of Utah who are eligible to get a screening mammogram but haven’t.

Dr. Donna Milavetz from Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says we can do better.

“This is a gift that you need to give to yourself every couple of years,” she said.

Milavetz says women often focus on everyone around them, but this is something they need to do for themselves no matter what. One option to make it easier is to enlist friends for support. Get your mammograms the same day and make it part of a fun outing if you can.

She says many women also don’t get their mammogram due to fear.

“Fear is not a really good strategy, and I like to use the catchphrase all the time, courage over fear.”

Milavetz acknowledges the procedure can be uncomfortable, but there are things you can do to help:

- Take ibuprofen ahead of your appointment

- Limit your caffeine the week or two leading up to your appointment

- Watch your salt intake that week

- Practice calming techniques to help you relax during the procedure

“l get it. I’m a woman. I’ve been through screening mammograms myself. It’s awkward,” says Milavetz.

However, getting screened is worth it because when breast cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent and breast saving measures are more effective.

And it still works, even if you’ve had breast augmentation or implants.

Milavetz also stresses not to let cost prevent you from getting your exam. Mammograms are considered preventative and are 100% covered by insurance. There are also federal and state prevention programs available for uninsured women. Visit cancerutah.org to schedule your free cancer screening.

Bottom line – there is no reason to not get screened for breast cancer. Protect yourself and your family and schedule your appointment today!

Fore more information please visit Regence.com.

