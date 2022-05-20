Watch
Don't let his size fool you -- Thaddeus is just a big Teddy Bear

Meet Thaddeus, our Pet of the Week. He's a big boy, but is very loving and sweet.
May 20, 2022
Don't let his size fool you — Thaddeus is a very loving dog and is described as a big "Teddy Bear".

In fact this 130 pound boy thinks he's a lap dog!

Thaddeus loves to be petted and will roll on his back to get tummy rubs and when we gets excited about something he dances.

He also loves to go for walks is and friendly to other dogs and children.

He is vaccinated and neutered and ready for his fur-ever home.

The adoption fee is $500 and you can go to hearts4paws.org to fill out an application for adoption.

