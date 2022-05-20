Don't let his size fool you -- Thaddeus is just a big Teddy Bear

Don't let his size fool you — Thaddeus is a very loving dog and is described as a big "Teddy Bear".

In fact this 130 pound boy thinks he's a lap dog!

Thaddeus loves to be petted and will roll on his back to get tummy rubs and when we gets excited about something he dances.

He also loves to go for walks is and friendly to other dogs and children.

He is vaccinated and neutered and ready for his fur-ever home.

The adoption fee is $500 and you can go to hearts4paws.org to fill out an application for adoption.

