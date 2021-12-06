Don't let intimacy problems come between you and your partner

Relationships can be difficult and if you throw in the problem of erectile dysfunction it can be even more difficult.

The lack of intimacy affects not only a man, but his significant other too.

Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical Clinic, says that Acoustic Wave Therapy can treat E.D and in just 2-3 weeks things could be back to normal in the bedroom.

Acoustic Wave Therapy uses pressure waves, which opens up and regrows blood vessels in that part of the body.

Rinehart says there are over 50 clinical studies that back this technology and find it is safe and highly effective.

