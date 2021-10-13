Don't let the Delta variant keep you from saving a life through plasma donation

Grifols is a global health-care company with a track record of more than 100 years and a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines.

Plasma is the largest part of your blood and it carries nutrients, hormones, and proteins to the parts of your body that need it.

Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs, Vlasta Hakes, shared with us why plasma donations are so important and the urgent need for more plasma donors.

She says plasma donations are essential for making life-saving medicines, especially during the pandemic, because people with those conditions are more at risk of COVID.

Hakes says they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe, so no one should be fearful even with the Delta variant surge.

Donating plasma is a painless and easy donation process. Not only are you helping others but you are also compensated for your time.

Grifols has a network of more than 290 centers including centers in Utah and Nevada under the names of Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Resources.

To find a location near you go to GrifolsPlasma.com