Don't let the summer heat make you sick

We are in our first major heat wave of the summer. That has health experts reminding us to take steps to keep ourselves and our families safe.

“The extremes of age and extremes of health are very vulnerable – more so than they may imagine. And the young and healthy may be far more vulnerable than they think,” said Dr. Anthony Dowidowicz, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

The summer heat can bring with it health issues affecting all of us, often with serious repercussions.

Dowidowicz said it can catch up with us quickly.

“It starts with heat exhaustion.”

A combination of dehydration and the inability to adjust quickly to the hot weather.

Also, heat cramps and sunburn are some of the most common heat related illnesses, or in the spectrum of hyperthermia – getting more serious when it turns to heat injury.

“You actually have signs of organ damage that may be irreversible if not treated,” said Dowidowicz.

Heat injuries can be very dangerous – even life threatening.

“What most people are familiar with is the notion of heat stroke. Heat stroke is heat injury and the addition of neurologic symptoms…that start truly as an emergency. It’s a sign that rapid cooling and heroic intervention may be required,” said Dowidowicz.

Experts recommend you limit caffeine and alcohol consumption in the heath. Take frequent breaks seeking shade or shelter. Wear a hat and light, loose fitting clothing. And most of all, drink plenty of water.

“Dehydration is also a big part of this. Most Americans are dehydrated. But in the heat, it’s even more important,” said Dowidowicz.

The heat can also impact those 65 and older more than others.

“Checking in on those who are vulnerable, alone, or particularly if they have some challenges, that’s critical.”

Knowing that the heat, especially when extreme or paired with humidity, can sneak up on you and affect even the healthiest people.