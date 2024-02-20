Don't let your hard-earned money fly right out the window!

ThermWise helps home and business owners save money on their gas bills by conserving energy - and they can help you too!

Therm from Dominion Energy joined us to tell us more about how a Home Energy Plan by a Dominion Energy Expert can help you save money.

Their friendly experts have years of experience and can evaluate the unique needs of your home to develop a Home Energy Plan for you.

That plan will provide helpful suggestions to improve your home's energy efficiency.

Therm also gave us a few tips to get started:

Setting your thermostat between 65 – 70 degrees during the winter and 58 degrees when you're not at home will help you save on costs.

Windows are a major source of heat loss. Consider having a Dominion Energy expert assess your windows to increase the comfort of your home. Let sunlight in during the winter to help warm your house.

A Dominion Energy expert can help you identify air leaks around windows, doors, plumbing, and electrical outlets in your home and recommend steps you can take to weatherize your home by caulking, adding sealants, or weather stripping to those areas.

There are also potential rebates via the ThermWise program.

Please visit ThermWise.com to learn more.