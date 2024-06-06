Don't miss out on this Asian-inspired performance

Ballet West now presents the world premieres of American Ballet Theatre Soloist Zhong-Jing Fang's Somewhere in Time.

This type of programming is integral for our community and gives audience members the opportunity to see dancers up close, all in the same week as the Utah Asian Festival.

"For an art-form that has had so many brilliant Asian performers, ballet and dance in America has far too little Asian representation in choreography, composition, and directorship," said Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute.

Ballet West will also return to the nation's capital for its second visit this season to be part of 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography Festival and Gala June 18 – 22.

Ballet West will bring all three of the new festival ballets and perform alongside The Singapore Ballet, The Washington Ballet, Houston Ballet, and more.

Sklute said: "While it is my honor to celebrate Asian leadership in ballet, I hope given time we see more and more great Asian creators and leaders to bring ballet further into the 21st century."

Tickets for the Salt Lake City performances are available online at balletwest.org or by calling (801) 869-6900.

The performance runs June 5 – 7, 7:30 p.m., June 8, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center 138 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City.

