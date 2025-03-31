Don't miss "Shut Up & Dance" by Odyssey Dance Theatre this April

Odyssey Dance Theatre (ODT) is getting ready for "Shut Up & Dance", the annual spring production that is described as "a dance lover's buffet", with something for everyone.

Morgan Saxton got a sneak peek with some of the dancers and Derryl Yeager, Founder and Artistic Director of ODT.

He says, " The title says it all. Dance is an amazing form of expression that doesn't require manuals and textbooks to understand. It communicates to all and across all boundaries."

The show features three world premieres in the first act: "Hold Tight", a contemporary work, "All Spirit" a hip-hop work and "Chichester Psalms", which is performed to the music of to the music of Leonard Bernstein.

Act two is "The Can Can Club", which was originally called "Moulin Rouge", and really is about the Can Can in Paris.

"Shut Up & Dance" runs April 2 - 5, 2025 at the Grand Theatre, 1575 South State Street

Salt Lake City.

Get your tickets at odysseydance.com

