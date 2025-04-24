Don't miss the next movie from T.C. Christensen, "Raising The Bar: The Alma Richards Story".

We talked to T.C. and one of the stars, Ali Durham, who plays Margaret Richards.

The movie is about Margaret's son Alma, who is Utah's first Olympic gold medalist.

"Raising the Bar" follows his story from when he was an eighth-grade dropout, and was inspired by a professor to return to school and join the track team.

He then went on to compete in the high jump at the Stockholm Olympics.

T.C. has a connection to Alma, he's Alma's great nephew.

You can see "Raising The Bar: The Alma Richards Story" in theaters beginning April 25, 2025.

Learn more at raisingthebarmovie.com.

