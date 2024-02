"Inheritance to Love" is a romantic comedy by Purdie Distribution that's coming to theaters just in time for Valentine's Day.

It starts Jasen Wade and Talitha Hanks, and Taliltha joined us in studio to tell us more about the film.

She says it's a heartwarming tale of an ex-couple's hilarious adventure in a remote cabin.

It's showing in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, and New Mexico.

There's a Meet and Greet with the cast on Friday, February 9 at 7:10 p.m. at the Thanksgiving Point Megaplex in Lehi, Utah.