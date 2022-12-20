Watch Now
Don't miss your chance to see a live nativity this season

A Babe is Born
Tonight is your last chance to see the live nativity "A Babe is Born" in Lehi.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 is your last chance this season to see A Babe is Born live nativity.

Organizers of the live nativity in Lehi say for every ticket purchased they will be donating a meal to a local refugee.

They've also hired local refugees as part of the cast to give them work during this special time of year.

You can also help a refugee by paying your "tax" at the gates of Bethlehem at the nativity scene. Donate coats, gloves, hats or canned goods right there.

A Babe is Born Live Nativity
7752 N. 9150 W., Lehi

For more information please visit ababeisborn.org.

