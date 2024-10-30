Don't raid your kid's candy bag, here are adult sweet treats for Halloween

The kids are going to be binging on candy, but what are the adults eating for Halloween?

The Donut Critic, Benjamin Lee, joined us with two stops to make before Halloween is over. And, bonus: you don't need to pre-order them.. you can just stop in.

First, Momo's Cheesecake in flavors for the season:



Graveyard: chocolate cheesecake on an Oreo crust, covered with chocolate ganache and Oreo crumbs. Finished off with gummy worms and chocolate skulls

Bug juice: pistachio cheesecake on a graham crust topped with fresh whip cream, a dash of chocolate ganache, and sprinkles

Cookies n Scream: Oreo cheesecake on an Oreo crust, with a fresh raspberry sauce middle, topped with whipped cream, Oreo crumbs, and a chocolate ghost

Spooky spiders: malt cheesecake on an Oreo crust, topped with malt ball spiders

Jack-o’-lantern: pumpkin chocolate chip cheesecake on an Oreo crust, topped with whipped cream, mini chocolate chips, and chocolate jack-o’-lanterns

Second, some Ruby Snap cookies in her Spooktakular Assortment:

Autumn - Roasted Butternut Squash

Dolores - Iced Anise

Ellie - Pumpkin Cream Cheese

Cookies and Scream

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

You need to get them fast before your cookie monsters get them!

For more information please visit DonutCritic.com.