Don't spend a fortune on makeup, these products are $15 or less

You don't have to spend a fortune on makeup.

Makeup Artist Jocelyn says for $15 dollars or less, you can get amazing products that work just like the more expensive kinds.

She joined Jenny with some of her favorites.

When it comes to foundation, less is more, according to Jocelyn. She recommends L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer for $14.99.

Eyeshadow for $6? Yep! Jocelyn says she loves the Ladybird" supershock eyeshadow by Colourpop.

And don't forget about a good makeup brush. But, you can forget about shelling out tons of money to buy one. Jocelyn says the Morphe M504 Large Pointed Blender Brush is only $10. You can use it for foundation, shadow and more.

