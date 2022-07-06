Don't swim in Utah Lake!

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality just issued another Health Watch for Utah Lake but The Utah Lake Restoration Project wants to make sure this doesn't continue to happen.

The Utah Lake Restoration Project is a plan to provide a comprehensive restoration and improvement of the lake.

Currently, Algal blooms have been observed at sites throughout the lake and this algae may be producing dangerous toxins.

Under a health watch:

Do not swim or water ski in areas with visible algae

Avoid areas of algae when boating

Clean fish well and discard guts

Keep animals away

Don’t drink the water



For more information about The Utah Lake Restoration Project go to lakerestorationsolutions.com