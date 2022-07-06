Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Don't swim in Utah Lake!

We love our lakes, but Utah Lake is entering an unhealthy summer season, but there are plans to restore the lake.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 15:26:57-04

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality just issued another Health Watch for Utah Lake but The Utah Lake Restoration Project wants to make sure this doesn't continue to happen.

The Utah Lake Restoration Project is a plan to provide a comprehensive restoration and improvement of the lake.

Currently, Algal blooms have been observed at sites throughout the lake and this algae may be producing dangerous toxins.

Under a health watch:

  • Do not swim or water ski in areas with visible algae
  • Avoid areas of algae when boating
  • Clean fish well and discard guts
  • Keep animals away
  • Don’t drink the water

For more information about The Utah Lake Restoration Project go to lakerestorationsolutions.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere