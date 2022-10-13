Don't wait! Get your love life back

It can be an awkward conversation, but it's an important to have.

Erectile dysfunction is more common than we think, according to Wasatch Medical Clinic.

Andrew Rinehart, founder of Wasatch Medical Clinic, says they have discovered a breakthrough treatment to fix E.D.

It isn't painful and doesn't require a pill.

Just a few, 15-minute treatments could help restore your life in the bedroom.

Acoustic wave therapy delivers pressure waves through the skin into the blood vessels causing the damaged blood vessels to open up and expand.

It's being called the new standard of treatment with data that has been studied in several countries.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free.

For more information call 801-901-8000.