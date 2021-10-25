Watch
Don't wait until you need them to find out if your car's heater or defroster are working

AAMCO technicians are specialists in transmissions, but they're total car care specialists too.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:55:20-04

You don't want to realize your car's heater isn't working the first time you turn it on this fall.

And, don't wait to find out if your defrost is in tip-top shape when your windows start to fog up.

AAMCO Utah can help you get your car ready for fall and winter weather.

AAMCO offers FREE AC and heating checks as well as brake checks, car battery service, oil changes, car tune ups, electrical repairs and more!

And, if your car does break down, AAMCO offers FREE towing service up to 10 miles.

Right now they're offering 50 percent transmission service. You can also check for other coupons and money-saving deals on their website.

AAMCO has locations across the Wasatch Front, find the one nearest you at AAMCOutah.com

