Don't want to be dressed the same as anyone else? Spark is the shop for you!

Spark in Trolley Square has eclectic, one-of-a-kind clothing, hats and wigs.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 22:13:32-05

If you love finding those eclectic, one-of-a kind clothing items, Spark in Trolley Square is the shop for you!

Everywhere you look there are unique items from jackets, dresses, blouses, pants, and more.

Plus, you'll want to check out their selection of hats, from blingy baseball caps to fedoras.

And, Spark also has a large selection of wigs for women of every age.

You can lean more at trolleysquare.com/spark.

