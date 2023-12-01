Don't you love "Snickers"? This little sweetie needs a new home for the holidays.

Meet Snickers, a parvo survivor who came into the Weber County Animal Shelter very sick a few months ago.

Hearts4Paws has been nursing him back to help — and he's feeling better and is ready for his forever home.

Snickers is a one-year-old terrier, about 25 pounds and great with other dogs and kids.

In fact, he'd love to have playmates in his home.

Snickers is very smart, kennel trained and will bark to go outside.

He likes to chew on big bones and loves treats, and he is very low-shedding.

His adoption fee is $300, he's neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to adopt Snickers, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 1-4pm at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City.