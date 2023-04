Yonutz is a combination of donuts and ice cream so you don't have to choose on which tasty treat you want.

We got a demonstration from the manager at Yonutz in Orem, Austin Waddoups, on how they smash the two together.

All of Yonutz equipment is portable, so they can cater your next baby shower, wedding shower, family party or any event.

You can learn more at yonutz.com.