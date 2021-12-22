Watch
Donuts & Curry in this week's Takeout Tuesday

Fresh Donuts and Curry Pizza, SLC Foodie
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:06:45-05

In this week's Takeout Tuesday it's all about donuts and curry!

Louks Greek Baby Donuts - Cottonwood Heights

Chase's favorites:
- Birthday Cake nutella filling / milk chocolate / sprinkles
- Churro Doodle white chocolate / cookie crumble / cinnamon sugar
- The Goddess strawberry chocolate / nutella / pistachio
- Ore-Ore-O - white chocolate / dark chocolate / oreo crumble

Curry Pizza Kitchen – South Jordan

- New Wings
- Mango Korma
- Honey Curry
- Sweet and spicy
- Tikka Masala
- Butter Chicken

To follow Chase find him on
TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

