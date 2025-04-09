J&L Beauty is made up of a mother/ daughter makeup team and they're celebrating their 10th anniversary in business!

Jax Daly and her mom Linda Hodge have an amazing team of makeup artists and hairstylists that specialize in weddings, video & film, events, private classes and prints.

They joined us with the do's and don'ts for your daily makeup routine.

DO prep your skin with a moisturizer and wait 20 minutes before you put on a primer. DON'T skip the primer or put it on too soon. If you apply the primer too soon it can cause pealing, slipping, or uneven makeup. Applying primer right after moisturizer is like putting clothes on wet skin right after you take a shower.

While your moisturizer is absorbing DO move on to your eyeshadow. DON'T put your foundation on first because you will have fallout from the eyeshadow and will have to redo it.

DO use natural light to color match your foundation. DON'T forget to blend past the jawline. DO take your fingertips and dab little dots of foundation on your face because it will look more even. DON'T put foundation directly on the brush. DO use a concealer. You want to go one shade lighter for your concealer. DON'T put foundation under your eyes because it's too thick and it won't brighten the eye.

When you apply your powder with a powder puff DO tap it on your hand first to create an even and smooth finish. DON'T dab it in your powder and immediately apply it to your face. How ever the powder puff looks on your hand is how it will look when you apply it to your face, so keep it thin and smooth. Otherwise, it could go on too thick and get stuck in your creases and wrinkles.

Imagine you have a line across your face right below your nose. You want to make sure the contour doesn't go below this imaginary line. Goal of contour is to lift your face. DO apply your contour on top of your cheekbone. DON'T apply it lower than your cheeks or past this imaginary line. We used to apply it under your cheekbone, but now it's all about LIFTING the face. Another tip is that you DO want to apply it from your hairline down your cheeks. DON'T apply it from the cheeks to your hairline because there's too much product on the brush. Make sure you blend upwards. Never downwards or past the line.

When it comes to blush, DO use a fluffy brush and apply higher up on the cheekbone to give it a lifted look. DON'T apply your blush too low because it can make your face feel heavy.

Finish your makeup look off with a setting spray to make sure it lasts all day.

You can learn more at jandlmakeup.com and follow them on Instagram @jandlmakeup.