Dos Olas Mexican Cantina is now open in Park City

Dos Olas, meaning “two waves” is Park City's newest restaurant and just opened in the Canyons Village.

Executive Chef Carlos Segura draws his menu inspiration from his roots in Mexico City, and his most recent role as Executive Chef at the Garza Blanca Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Dos Olas signature items include barbacoa nachos, variety of fresh tacos, cauliflower con mole, unique salads, fresh ceviche, plus lots of family-style shareables and snacks.

Of course we can't forget about dessert... make sure to save room for traditional desserts such as churro sandwiches, tres leches, flan, and more.

To see the menu and make a dining reservation go to dosolasparkcity.com.

For more Park City dining options as well as the Park City Cocktail contest going on now check out parkcityrestaurants.com