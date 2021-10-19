doTERRA has a pure and unique way of sourcing their essential oils

doTERRA is known for their pure and unique essential oils but did you know that doTERRA also has a pure and unique way of sourcing these oils?

Tim Valentiner, VP of Global Strategic Sourcing, joined us from the doTERRA Lounge to tell us about their Co-Impact Sourcing Model.

Co-Impact Sourcing creates shared value for all stakeholders in the supply chain from the grower or harvester to the distiller, the surrounding communities and final users.

He explained that means finding and partnering with growers and distillers around the world who can produce the oil from the plant and then letting the "plants do what plants do best".

Valentiner says, "That way we are able to do that is by going directly to the source. We truly purse what's pure."

He says doTERRA wants to make sure that the communities that are producing these oils have the basic needs met – clean water, access to schools – and they do this with their partners on the ground and through donations by the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation.

doTERRA also wants to ensure that we are good stewards of the earth – that in the search for pure essential oils, they are protecting and replenishing the source of the oils, and not stripping forests of essential hardwoods or fields of essential nutrients.

For more information please visit Sourcetoyou.com.

