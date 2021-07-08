doTERRA Healing Hands helps with 'World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

According to the Global Slavery Index, 40.3 million people are enslaved worldwide in the practices of labor and sex trafficking- a horrendous reality.

July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking In Persons.

Krista Numbers with doTERRA joined us to tell us how doTERRA is helping with this important cause and how each of us can get involved.

She told us that since 2015, doTERRA Healing Hands has donated over $8 Million and has been working ceaselessly with collaborative impact partners to eradicate modern slavery.

To fulfill this mission they developed the HOPE model as a comprehensive model to fight against human trafficking. The HOPE model focuses on prevention, rescue and after care to protect and empower those affected by enslavement.

Last year alone the doTERRA HH foundation donated over 2.6 million in 15 different countries. 38 projects in the last year such as:

-Prevention: PROTECT: educates students, teachers and administrators on how to recognize signs

-Helping kids in high risk situations be adopted into loving families

-Engage Now Africa

-Rescue: support task forces, law enforcement, and other experts who are professionally trained to perform rescue operations.

-Aftercare: Rescuing survivors is just the beginning of their journey to healing. Survivors also need safe, comprehensive trauma-informed care for rehabilitation and societal reintegration.

100% of the purchase price for each doTERRA Hope® Touch is donated to the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation to fight human trafficking.

With each application of doTERRA Hope Touch, breathe in its uplifting scent while knowing your purchase is part of a bigger cause—to help rescue precious children throughout the world.

For more information please click here.