doTERRA is celebrating International Womens Day because women are at the heart of everything they do

doTERRA is always excited to celebrate International Women's Day.

Starting Tuesday, March 8, they will be highlighting one story a month that spotlights the amazing women of doTERRA and how they're empowering each other and building up the world around them.

The first story being highlighted is about a hospital doTERRA built lats year in Somaliland called the Sanaag Specialty Hospital. It's the first hospital in the area. Before that, people had to travel 12 hours to receive medical care.

One of the pioneers of the hospital, and really healthcare in Somalialand, is Edna Adan Ismail. She's dedicated her life to improving infant and maternal health in Somaliland and has trained hundreds of women to be midwives and really raise this new generation of women in healthcare.

In the coming months watch for other stories including Wellness Advocates who are raising awareness and funds to build clean water wells in Africa.

You'll also hear about women in the doTERRA family who are athletes and are vocal advocates for mental health and empowering underprivileged girls to get out and move.

This celebration is really meant to be shared. doTERRA wants to see the women that inspire and support each other. Anyone who wants to join can share an inspiring story on social media using #evolvetogether.

Keep an eye on doTERRA's social media to see who they share next or visit doterra.com/evolvetogether to read more amazing stories.