doTERRA is making it easy to find something for anyone on your gift list

Holiday shopping is upon us and doTERRA is making it easy.

doTERRA Director of Sales Saimoni Lesu joined us in the doTERRA Lounge to tell us about some fun new products.

From holiday scented essential oils to dark chocolate and even a cute Koala diffuser there are gifts anyone would love.

If you buy the Hope and Rose lotion, you'll be giving back too. 100 percent of the price goes to help doTERRA's Healing Hands initiatives.

doTERRA also has Wellness Advocates, who really are the oil experts, who can answer any questions and help you find the right gifts for each person on your list.

Go to doTERRA.com to start shopping.

