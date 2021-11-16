doTERRA Makes it easy to be a philanthropist for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is just two weeks away and Missy Larsen from doTERRA joined us to help us get a jump on our giving this season.

Missy overseas the Healing Hands program at doTERRA, which helps individuals and communities achieve self-reliance.

Healing Hands partner with organizations and advocates to help them empower impoverished communities, fight human trafficking and respond to natural disasters.

Missy says humanitarian work isn't always traveling to faraway places or organizing large-scale projects. doTERRA believes that empowering individuals to engage however they can is enough to change the world.

Current Healing Hands projects include the HOPE model to fight against human trafficking, helping provide clean water to communities around the world, providing relief to communities effected by natural disasters and many more efforts to help build self-reliance.

Missay also told us about some products that doTERRA gives back 100 percent of the purchase price to help with these causes.

The first product is Rose Lotion. This is Bulgarian Rose essential oil known for its ability to promote smooth, glowing skin. Rose makes this hand lotion unique in scent and benefits to the skin.

The second product is Hope Oil. With each application of doTERRA Hope Touch, breathe in its uplifting scent while knowing your purchase is part of a bigger cause—to help rescue precious children throughout the world.

For more information you can go to doterrahealinghands.org.