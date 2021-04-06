doTERRA, which means gift of the earth, is joining the cause for a better earth through clean water in areas where it isn't easily found

Water is the driving force of nature, known as the essence of life. That's why it is so devastating that 785 million people don't have access to clean drinking water, and 2.5 billion - or 35 percent of the world's population - lack access to improved sanitation.

Sometimes children must travel for miles every day, foregoing education and childhood joys, to retrieve as much water as they can carry to their families.

doTERRA, which literally means gift of the earth, is joining the cause for a better earth through clean water where it isn't easily found.

Missy Larsen, VP of Philanthropy for doTERRA, joined us from the doTERRA Lounge to tell us more. She says doTERRA's Healing Hands program has seven areas of focus. One of them is clean water.

doTERRA Wellness Advocates worked with doTERRA Healing Hands and CHOICE Humanitarian in Co-Impact Sourcing regions like Nepal, where three communities now have water pipelines

Through the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation Match Program and Hydrating Humanity, Wellness Advocate Heather Howell partnered with 10-year-old Salem Taylor to build a well for the St. Joseph Tungaini Primary School in Kenya. Now, children will no longer miss school because of waterborne illnesses.

With support from doTERRA Healing Hands, a group of public health students installed latrines, handwashing stations, and water filtration containers in rural Cambodia, providing relief from life-threatening diseases.

These are just a few examples of the ways in which doTERRA Healing Hands is helping provide clean water and sanitation to communities in need.

Missy says while the picture is bleak, this problem is solvable—and we can all be part of the solution!

To learn more about what you can do to support clean water and sanitation projects around the world, visit doterrahealinghands.org.