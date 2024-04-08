Douglas Space and Science Foundation teaches us all about eclipses

The Great American Eclipse of 2024 is over, and in Utah we won't be able to see another total eclipse until 2045.

But, that one will be visible all across Northern Utah.

Annika Jensen from Douglas Space and Science Foundation joined us with a demonstration of what happens when eclipses happen.

She describes it as a "super special celestial event" because of the wide path of the eclipse, but Annika says they usually happen somewhere in the world about twice a year.

In Utah the April 8 eclipse was partial, but when you're in the path of totality, the moon is blocking almost all of the sun. The further you get, the less dark you get, but you'll still see the effects.

Annika showed us a fun way you can re-create the eclipse at home using a golf ball, globe and flashlight.

The Douglas Space and Science Foundation teaches kids about space through demos like this, and they still have space available for Summer Camps.

You can use code FOX to get $30 off.

Go to douglassciencecenter.org