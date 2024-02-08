Dr. Martin Luther King’s concept of “Beloved Community" returns for the 9th year.

Come celebrate Black History Month at Salt Lake Community College.

The annual Beloved Community Photography Project is back.

Marian Taylor-Howe, the SLCC Special Projects Manager, has the role of visiting classrooms to share her stories about her family growing up in Boston and their involvement in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and marching with Dr. King.

As she explained, the college's Beloved Program celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King’s concept of “Beloved Community" — that it is possible to create civil, equitable and harmonious communities through non-violent social change.

For nine years now, Salt Lake Community College faculty — English and photography —have worked with local elementary and middle school students to help them understand this concept in their own lives.

Elisa Stone an SLCC English professor will help lead discussions on what this concept means and help students from Whittier Elementary and Glendale Middle School identify it in their own lives and communities.



SLCC provides each student with a camera, then the college's photography faculty teach the students how to use the cameras and provide tips on photography.



Then a photo from each with an artist’s statement is chose for the exhibit.

"We exhibit the powerful and unique ways students see this through their photos and their words at our Beloved Community Photography Exhibit," Stone said. "The kids’ artwork is exhibited at our South City Campus Eccles Gallery."



A reception for students, parents, and the community is happening February 13.



In addition to the exhibit and reception the phenomenal Dee Dee Darby-Duffin will perform with the SLCC Chamber Singers. They will sing songs made popular during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and 1970s.

For more information on the exhibit visit slcc.edu/beloved

