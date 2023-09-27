"Dracula" is back by popular demand and just in time for Halloween!

Ballet West is presenting the return of Ben Stevenson's Dracula, back by popular demand and just in time for Halloween!

The production was hailed by the New York Times as "a Dracula beyond Stoker's darkest dreams."

Ben Stevenson has brilliantly adapted Bram Stoker's dark tale to the ballet stage, modeling it after our beloved 19th century classics Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty and Giselle and using the music of Franz Liszt (a perfect choice) as arranged by John Lanchbery.

The blockbuster show features exciting pyrotechnics, flying vampires, and a ghostly carriage that careens on-and-off stage.

Dracula runs October 20 – 28, 2023 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.

Tickets start at just $30.

Visit balletwest.org for ticket information.