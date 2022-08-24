'Dreams don’t work unless you do'

From award-winning journalist to author.

Jennifer Weaver is a Utah native who decided to use her decades of experience to help others.

She founded the company Girl Code & Content in 2022 and co-authored the book 'Women Who Dream.'

The book is a culmination of 30 stories to inspire big believes and dreams.

Jennifer's story offers advise to women around the world based on personal experience.

She suggests writing your dreams down to make them a goal.

"Accept what shows up because it may surprise you," she says.

Jennifer started her company in recent years to provide personal attention and authenticity to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"It doesn’t matter how old you are," Jennifer says, "Dare to dream."

Jennifer is an award-winning journalist and columnist. She spent nearly 30 years in media while raising two children.

"Reality is some dreams won’t come true or may even be shattered," Jennifer says. "Just create new dreams."

Her book is a #1 Amazon international best-seller.

Meet Jennifer at her book signing event happening September 3rd, from 10 a.m. to noon at RubySnap Cookies.

girlcodeandcontent.com