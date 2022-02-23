Dress up as your favorite Disney Princess for this show coming to Salt Lake City

Disney Princess - The Concert is an 83-city tour stopping in Salt Lake City at Kingsbury Hall on March 8.

The show is a celebration of the most beloved Disney Princesses and their timeless songs.

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes."

Each of the ladies in Disney Princess - The Concert portrayed a different princess on Broadway. We talked with Syndee Winters who made her Broadway debut as 'Nala' in The Lion King.

You are encouraged to dress up as your favorite Disney Princess to be in the audience.

To get tickets to the show, please visit: disneyprincessconcert.com.