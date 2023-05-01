Dress up in your favorite retro styles and "Throwback to Give Back"

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake's annual gala fundraiser "Great Futures Gala" is coming up and this year's theme is retro-chic!

"Throwback to Give Back" attendees are encouraged to dress up in attire with a retro vibe of their choosing.

The gala is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club which helps kids who need it most to succeed in school and give them the tools they need to be successful today and tomorrow.

Some of those kids will be performing at the gala. There will also be music and dancing, a live auction, dinner and drinks too.

It will be held May 13, 2023 at the new Hyatt Regency hotel in Salt Lake City.

To get tickets and to learn more visit greatfuturesgala.org.