Dress up like a butterfly and discover the fascinating life cycle of a butterfly

Amazing Butterflies is an interactive maze all about the impressive life cycles of butterflies. It will be on display at Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter through May 5, 2025.

As guests enter the exhibit there is an opportunity to dress up like a butterfly before entering the maze.

Throughout the maze, guests will take on puzzles, games, and exciting activities to help them discover all about butterflies.

They'll start as the egg and then make decisions and face challenges along the way to successfully emerge as a butterfly.

Guests can partner up with other visitors to crawl like a caterpillar, make sure the caterpillar eats the right host plant in caterpillar bean bag toss, climb on tasty leaves, protect a caterpillar from a wasp in ant foosball, help a butterfly pump blood into its wings, and even glide like a butterfly on a monarch monorail.

Guests will leave with a better understanding of the roles butterflies play in our ecosystem through hands-on and fun play.

You can also explore information about local butterflies in the exhibit.

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter is a 1,200 acre nature preserve and a 10,000 square foot LEED Platinum building with interactive exhibits about the surrounding environment.

Weekly nature tours are offered as well as other wildlife viewing opportunities and even summer camps of kids.

You can find more information at swanerecocenter.org.