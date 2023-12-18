Dress up your home for the holidays

Ribbon has been a big trend in 2023 when it comes to decorating.

You find it on Christmas trees and wreaths, so a Utah business is helping dress up our home for the holidays.

Ivy & Thyme is a home and wedding decor business based in Salt Lake City.

Tami Glauser and her seven daughter started the company several years ago. She had her own wedding business for over 20 years.

One of her big sellers at gift shows around the country have been the gold Christmas bells.

She offers an assortment of packaged gifts for neighbors, friends and co-workers.

In addition, she offers wreaths and greens. "Many people thought they were real but they are actually called real touch" she explained.

Tami says another hot item this year were ribbon bundles.

She sells the ribbon ready to hang around your home, or in individual ribbon rolls.

Follow Ivy & Thyme on Instagram for updates.

