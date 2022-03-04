Watch
Dressed Design shows us how to decorate a coffee table

The coffee table is the center of many rooms, but it's often overlooked when thinking about design.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 04, 2022
When it comes to decorating your coffee table, it is often overlooked by the novice.

Beth Ann Shepherd, President of Dressed, Inc. says the coffee table should never be boring and it is the epitome of the homeowner.

Everyone has a different style and Beth Ann showed us three different ways to style your coffee table: transitional, contemporary, and mountain modern.

Dressed Design it located at 692 Main St, Park City, UT 84060.

If you have more interior design questions and would like to chat with Beth Ann go to Dressed Design.

